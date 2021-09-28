Vodafone has announced the closure of all its Spanish stores

Vodafone has announced that it will close 34 of its own stores in Spain, that directly employ 237 people. The company also met with unions for the first negotiations regarding the collective dismissals, 509 people are so far set to lose their jobs, reported union sources.

Redundancies will affect workers in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Seville, Malaga, Granada, Córdoba and Mallorca.

It is an *ERE that will run from December 2021 to March 2022. In the initial proposal that is now on the table, there is talk of compensation for dismissals of 33 days per year worked with a limit of 24 months and possibly early retirement from 56 years. For the UGT union, it is a “cheap offer” and augurs “a difficult and tough negotiation.”

The adjustment in the commercial sector corresponds to another step in the company’s transformation process aimed at boosting the competitiveness and sustainability of the business. According to company sources, “it is a structural measure to face the challenging conditions of the Spanish market.”

*ERE: A layoff or downsizing is the temporary suspension or permanent termination of employment of an employee or, more commonly, a group of employees for business reasons,

