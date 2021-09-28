Upgrade for Mijas roads as works begin to Calle Marbella

MIJAS Council has announced that works to upgrade Calle Marbella will begin on Monday, October 4.

Calle Marbella in La Cala de Mijas will receive a €285,900 overhaul in works lasting four months.

Councillor for Works and Infrastructures, Jose Carlos Martin, said: “This is one of the most important tourist areas in the town centre as it unites the mayor´s office with the beach… but the works will not be just be about the aesthetics but will also completely renew the subsoil and modernise all the pipework, including a separate network for rainwater and sewage.”

He added: “Infrastructure networks, in general, are in a precarious state. The reinforced concrete sanitation is old, as well as the supply and surface stormwater networks, which do not ensure rainwater drains away.”

The council will also be replacing lighting and flooring on the road, as well as removing architectural barriers to improve accessibility.

Councillor Martin said: “Both the works department and the operational services department are working to achieve this goal. For us, equality between people is essential and the goal is, among other things, to work for a more accessible town where all residents can walk through our streets without problems regardless of their degree of mobility.”

Calle Marbella is approximately 135 metres long and connects Calle Reina Fabiola with Boulevard de la Cala on the Costa del Sol.

