Two fitness instructors swallowed by waves in Torrevieja

Two fitness instructors swallowed by waves in Alicante’s Torrevieja.

The tragedy unravelled on the beaches of Torrevieja last Thursday, September 23. Daniil Gagarin and Emma Monkkonen were swept away by waves. Daniil and Emma had been swimming along with Daniil’s wife at the La Zorra cove in Torrevieja.

Emma chose to jump from a cliff but was soon caught up by waves. Russian fitness coach and colleague Daniil attempted to save Emma. He jumped into the water but he could not save her.

The shocking events were captured on video, and Daniil’s wife can be heard crying as she sees her husband swept away.

At one point both Emma and Daniil managed to pull themselves onto a rock. The temporary safety was short lived though as the waves hit them again. The pair then lost their grip as a giant wave struck. The pair were swept out into the sea.

A search mission was mounted by police and Emma’s body was discovered a few miles away. The search for Daniil carried on. His body was discovered the next day.

One Russian expat in Spain spoke of the dangers of jumping from cliffs. He warned others against trying the same. The expat said: “I want to say to adrenaline lovers: please find yourself safer activities.”

One person who saw the shocking images commented: “Raging seas are super dangerous ….. Sailors risk their lives every time they go out on a boat, these images break my heart.”

