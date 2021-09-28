Tubes and trains overflowing with people amid UK petrol crises

Commuters are taking to public transport as the petrol crisis continues in the UK.

Commuters are taking to trains, buses and the tube as the petrol crisis continues in the UK, with passenger data showing a seven per cent increase yesterday in London Underground.

There has also been a two per cent jump on bus trips in one week and rail passenger numbers rose six per cent just yesterday.

Andy Bagnall of the Rail Delivery Group said: “Rail companies are welcoming a steady increase of commuters back on board as workers return to offices and students go back to school.

“We know commuters want flexibility and we want to go further on wider reforms so it’s easier for people to buy a ticket which meets their needs.”

Motorists appeared to be happy to use the roads instead of rail: “Letting the train take the strain today on my way to the University of Gloucester,” tweeted one commuter.

“Doing my bit to steer clear of petrol queues, but also enjoying this very civilised start to my morning. #newroutine.”

Others agreed with the British Medical Association and London mayor Sadiq Khan for key workers to get priority access to petrol.

“People behave as though trains and buses don’t exist,” one posted.

“What’s more important – ambulances and fire engines getting fuel to attend emergencies or someone who could get a bus or train getting petrol so they’re not mildly inconvenienced.”

“Can we normalise getting the bus, train or cycling?’ asked one social media user from Liverpool.

“We need to leave petrol for people who are disabled and rely on cars and vans for transport.”