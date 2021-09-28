Three boats reach the beaches of Mojacar and Cuevas del Almanzora. The Guardia Civil and the Red Cross were alerted to migrants disembarking.

On Monday, September 27, three small boats were reported to have hit the shores of Almeria. They made land on different beaches across Almeria in the municipalities of Mojacar and Cuevas del Almanzora.

Sources from 112 Andalucia Emergency services told Efe that various witnesses had rung in. Shortly after 7am multiple witnesses reported that they had seen between 15 and 20 people who had arrived by boat on a Mojacar beach. The people had then began to walk along the road towards Carboneras.

The Guardia Civil were mobilised by 112 emergency services. At this time the Guardia Civil have not released any information on how many people have been intercepted.

Later on Monday morning at around 8:30am more calls came in from Palomares, in Cuevas del Almanzora. The calls reported that two groups of five men had been seen near a local school.

The Guardia Civil told the emergency services that they were already aware of the incident. The Guardia Civil had mobilised several patrols to look for the people. The Red Cross was also on alert had been activated to see if they could help.

The third boat was reported arriving on the beach of Castillo de Macenas at shortly before 11am. Multiple witnesses had spotted the boat. Witnesses reported that people had left the boat and then run off. The Guardia Civil went in search of the people.

According to the Red Cross their Immediate Emergency Response Teams (ERIE) have attended to 11 immigrants. They have also been activated to respond to 2 other humanitarian assistance cases. The two cases involved 25 and nine immigrants.

