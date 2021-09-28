The Real Housewives of Cheshire are back and joined by a brand-new Housewife to dish up a weekly dose full of family, friendships and fashion.



Debbie Davies, Hanna Kinsella, Lauren Simon, Lystra Adams, Nicole Sealey, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and Tanya Bardsley will all return for the brand new series, alongside new housewife Sheena Lynch. Number one #RHOCheshire fan and TV presenter Brian Dowling will host the Reunion show.

Sheena, who makes her debut this series, has been married to Boyzone’s Shane Lynch for 14 years. Sheena was a successful backing singer for Westlife, Blur and Miss Dynamite and now runs a high-end performance car business. She lives in Cheshire with husband Shane and their two children.

Sheena said: “I feel so lucky and it is an absolute honour to be joining The Real Housewives of Cheshire. Since lockdown I promised myself I would try to do things that are unlike anything I have done before…and boy this is one hell of a ride!”

Over the course of the new series fans will see the Housewives rocked when Tanya suffers a sudden health crisis, as Lauren takes her first steps into newly single life with daughter Gigi and while Rachel tries to blend her two families while training for an upcoming boxing match.

Meanwhile, Lystra’s business empire continues to go from strength to strength and an outrageous photo shoot from Hanna raises eyebrows. Seema celebrates turning 50 as she continues to manage her own health issues, and psychic Debbie faces reality when her only daughter finally leaves home. Fans will also revel when Seema takes her fellow housewives on a fabulous trip to Edinburgh, and Lystra, Hanna and Nicole finally manage to bury the hatchet.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire returns to ITVBe and the ITV Hub next month

