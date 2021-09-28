SHOWING support for the fight against cancer in Mallorca the Cala Nova Cancer Group hosted a coffee morning for the Macmillan Coffee Morning on September 24 at the Secret Garden in Portal Nous.

It was a great success as more than 100 people took part, enjoying coffee, purchasing a slice of cake and entering the tombola.

The weather was fantastic and many people took part in the guess the cake weight competition with every participant helping to swell the coffers and the final count for the day was a staggering €1,600, the largest amount ever collected over the eight years that the charity has been taking part in this annual coffee morning.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Cala Nova Cancer Charity shop volunteers were there in full force with stalls chocked full with bargains and this now carries on for the coming weeks as the shop is now offering a huge selection of items for sale at half price.

Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the largest British charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer in the UK and was founded in 1924 Douglas Macmillan following the death of his father from the disease.

Currently it doesn’t have any nurses in Spain but there is a national Cancer Charity AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer) which has branches around the country and many larger communities have localised cancer charities such as the Cala Nova Group.

Thank you for reading ‘Showing support for the fight against cancer in Mallorca’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.