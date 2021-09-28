Scotland calls on London not to end social security for EU citizens

Scotland has asked the UK Government not to end social security payments to EU citizens even if they have not yet applied to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).

Since the EUSS deadline passed on June 30, the UK Government has continued to pay ongoing social security entitlements to EU citizens who have not applied.

However, these payments will be suspended at the end of September and discontinued completely from the end of October leading to fears that some EU citizens in the UK will be made destitute, homeless and hungry.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



However, in a letter to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thérèse Coffey, Minister for Europe Jenny Gilruth wrote: “Poor literacy, a lack of knowledge of English, mental and physical illnesses and disability are all reasons why someone may not have applied to the EUSS.

“Terminating benefits may lead to homelessness, destitution, hunger and poor physical and mental health.

“Action to stop payments is unnecessary and disproportionate with a clear risk of harm to people who require our support,” Gilruth added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.