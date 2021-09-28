Scotland calls on London not to end social security for EU citizens

Cutting benefits could lead to destitution, Scotland has warned.

Scotland has asked the UK Government not to end social security payments to EU citizens even if they have not yet applied to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).

Since the EUSS deadline passed on June 30, the UK Government has continued to pay ongoing social security entitlements to EU citizens who have not applied.

However, these payments will be suspended at the end of September and discontinued completely from the end of October leading to fears that some EU citizens in the UK will be made destitute, homeless and hungry.

However, in a letter to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thérèse Coffey, Minister for Europe Jenny Gilruth wrote: “Poor literacy, a lack of knowledge of English, mental and physical illnesses and disability are all reasons why someone may not have applied to the EUSS.

“Terminating benefits may lead to homelessness, destitution, hunger and poor physical and mental health.

“Action to stop payments is unnecessary and disproportionate with a clear risk of harm to people who require our support,” Gilruth added.


Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

