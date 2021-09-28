Ryanair Launches New Route From Manchester To Grenoble

Ryanair has announced a new Winter route from Manchester to Grenoble as part of its UK Winter ’21 Schedule.

Ryanair will operate a weekly flight from Manchester to the popular French ski destination Grenoble, from the December 18 to the end of March 2022.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason Mc Guinness, said: “Ryanair remains committed to re-building Europe’s aviation and tourism industry, restoring connectivity as Ryanair continues to grow in Europe and air travel returns to pre-pandemic level. As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 Boeing 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this Winter, we are delighted to add this new route from Manchester to Grenoble, operating a weekly flight from December 18.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There are nearly 20 ski resorts surrounding Grenoble, which is right in the middle of four mountain chains. The slopes of the Vercors, Chartreuse, Belledonne, and Oisans mountains are each unique in their own right. The skiing destination is popular with skiers from across France and elsewhere in Europe.

Grenoble is in the eastern part of the Auvergne Rhone-Alps region, in southeastern France, in the Isère department. As such, it sits at the crossroads of northern and southern Europe.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.