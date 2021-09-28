Rincon de la Victoria will celebrate a Hiking Route through Parks and Urban Gardens

Rincon de la Victoria will carry out a hiking route next Saturday, October 16.

The Councilor for the Environment, Borja Ortiz (PP) said of the hiking route in Rincon de la Victoria: “We do not stop at our commitment to the environment. We recently celebrated different activities in Mobility Week and are now taking new action within our annual programme.”

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Fran-cisco Salado (PP) explained: “The environmental commitment of this Government Team is indisputable and therefore I invite the residents to do this route so that they can enjoy the great green lungs of the city.”

This new environmental education activity will have a route of approximately one hour and a distance of 3.5 kilometres in which people of all ages will be able to participate.

The hiking route will begin at 10.30am from the Archaeological Park located next to the Cueva del Tesoro and will continue to the Parque de Las Viñas, Plaza del Señorío, Castillo de Bezmiliana and ending in Parque Huerta Julián.

At the end of the tour, there will be a final point of the route where participants can enjoy water and fruit that will be provided by the organisation.

Ortiz said: “The good thing about this activity is that the tour will be done at an hour when it is not too hot and the distance is acceptable for most people so it is ideal to do it with family and friends.”

In order to register, interested people can do so through the email [email protected] or the WhatsApp number 626 793 465.