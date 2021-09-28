Personal growth and stress management project in Rincon de la Victoria

Rincon de la Victoria Council has financed a project for personal growth and stress management under the name of ‘Effect Dragon-fly’.

The Department of Social Welfare, Women, Equality, Elderly and Childhood of Rincon de la Victoria Council has financed a project for personal growth and stress management under the name of ‘Effect Dragon-fly’.

These are workshops on personal growth, positive psychology and psychology for stress that aim to help manage the anxiety situations that many women and men have suffered before and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

These workshops will last 9 months in sessions of one hour and a half a week and will begin in October.

They will take place in:

Dawn of the Tower Association. Tuesday 9:30am.

Benalvinas Association. Tuesday 11am.

Home for the Elderly (Rincón de la Victoria). Thursday 9:30am.

Azalea Association. Thursday 11am.

The delegate councillor for the Elderly, Elena Aguilar, said this project “will allow us to focus on solutions to problems and not on negativity. We will establish both group and individual helplines and support and create circles of trust where people can share experiences”.

The coordinators of the project, Juani Ruiz and Maribel Lezcano, explained that “there will be an accompaniment and follow-up through WhatsApp of all the participants. In addition, tools will be given to work in-depth on the problems of each participant, and we will have professionals specialised in the matter.

In order to participate in the workshops, you must register in person in the different associations and homes where they will be taught or by calling 609 035 737. Capacity will be limited due to Covid-19 reasons.