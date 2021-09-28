Number of abortions in Spain decreased in 2020

The number of abortions performed in Spain decreased by 10.97 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019.



According to the State Registry of Voluntary Interruptions of Pregnancy (IVE) published on September 28 by the Ministry of Health to coincide with World Safe Abortion Day , the IVE rate in 2020 was 10.30 per 1,000 women between 15 and 44 years old, compared to 11.53 in 2019.

The decrease may have been caused by “the exceptional situation caused by the pandemic caused by Covid” the Ministry of Health said.

The decrease occurred in “each and every one of the autonomous communities and in all age groups,” it added.

Most IVEs take place during the first weeks of pregnancy.

Some 71.85 per cent of them were registered before the eighth week of gestation, while only 0.18 per cent occurred beyond the twenty-third week. Regarding the use of contraceptives, according to the data, 41.31 per cent did not use any.

“The Department headed by Minister Carolina Darias has the firm intention of continuing to guarantee the right of women to voluntary interruption of pregnancy in public health, improving access to this benefit in the National Health System, while valuing work developed by all and all health professionals inside and outside the System in favour of the health and safety of women,” the Ministry added.

