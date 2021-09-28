Moreno calls on Brussels to improve regional infrastructure

The President of Andalucia Juanma Moreno has called on Brussels to improve regional infrastructure in Europe’s rural areas.

Moreno, who also serves as the EU’s Council of Region’s Rapporteur on the Long-term vision for rural areas, said the Covid-19 created a pivot point to get policies for rural areas right.

“There are demographic and climatic challenges that require new efforts to adapt rural areas. Basic infrastructure and public services as well as digital transformation can help reduce the gap in employment and opportunities between rural and urban areas. We are in an ideal historical moment to accelerate changes,” he said on September 27.

“The pandemic has made the importance of rural areas clear and hence they deserve more attention,” he added.

Moreno also called on Member States and Regional Governments to prioritise rural areas and their infrastructure in all actions including the use of the 2021-2027 CAP programme, cohesion funds and the recovery and resilience plans.

He also said Andalucia provides a model for good practices to support rural areas including the strategy against demographic change, the program for the promotion of employment in the agricultural sector to guarantee generational change in the Andalucian countryside and the development and implementation of digital public services in rural areas.

