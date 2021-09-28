Minister Reyes Maroto promotes inclusive tourism in Spain

Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto says it is vital to promote inclusive tourism.

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, sid her prioty is to reactivate and modernise the tourism sector, guaranteeing security, and diversifying the range of destinations so that tourism benefits all territories.

Speaking at a ministerial summit organised on World Tourism Day by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Maroto said Spain intends to modernise the tourism model to make it more sustainable, digital and inclusive from an economic, environmental and territorial point of view.

“Spain places inclusion as a priority within the Sustainable Tourism Strategy 2030. It is essential for us to distribute the benefits of tourism throughout our territory and to make it a useful tool for inclusive development,” she said.

“Spain focuses on measures related to social inclusion, in particular to make tourism accessible to all. For example, we collaborate with organisations such as the ONCE Foundation for the cooperation and inclusion of people with disabilities.

“We are working to improve the pioneering sun and beach and urban destinations, as well as promoting rural and inland tourist destinations, through tourism products based on their heritage, such as cultural tourism, gastronomy, wine tourism and active tourism,” she added.

