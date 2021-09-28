Mijas is once again a muse for photography lovers

Mijas once again becomes a muse for photography lovers with ‘Un pueblo de foto’.

As announced this morning, September 28, by the Culture department of Mijas Council, the course that started in March will be resumed.

“This time, we present the course on the use of flash in hand for October 9 and 10, and on October 16 and 17 we will start in the world of photoshop.

The person in charge of the department, Veronica Ensberg, said: “On this occasion, the courses will be held in the dance hall of the Las Lagunas Theatre from 9am to 2pm.”

In the course on using flash in hand, participants will be able to improve their technique with flash and use it in a creative way through different power levels, diffusers and effects.

The introductory photoshop workshop is aimed at all those who wish to acquire basic knowledge about this image editing program so widely used today.

Ensberg added that: “In total, we have done eight photography courses this year.”

“We are already working on new cultural workshops for next year because there is a lot of demand from the residents of Mijas and also very good local professionals who can continue to teach us their passion for photography.”

The two new courses of ‘Mijas un pueblo de foto’ are given by Jose Moreno, responsible for other photography workshops taught by the Culture area.

Moreno explained: “I usually give a couple of hours of theory and then we go out to the streets so that they learn from a real situation. In the case of the photoshop workshop, they should bring their own computer with the programme” and that “the workshops will be adapted to the level of the attendees.”

In total there will be 16 places per course and registration is already open at [email protected]