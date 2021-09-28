Marbella is to host the only all female international cocktail competition

Marbella is to host the Lady Amarena 2021 Championship, the only all-female international cocktail competition, next Monday, October 4.

The Councilor for Commerce, Felix Romero, attended the presentation of the event at the City Hall and thanked the organisers for their commitment to the municipality with a contest “that will once again place the name of Marbella on a national and global level.”

He pointed out that the final phase will be held in Bologna (Italy) and stressed that “Lady Amarena 2021 is characterised by its increasingly international dimension of the challenge, with five continents represented and 21 countries involved, from Nigeria to Arabia, Saudi, passing through Brazil and Asia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“China was the winner in the last edition”.

The sixth edition of the female mixology test will be held specifically at the Beach Club Sugar Bay.

According to Sergio Freile, national representative of Fabbri 1955 and creator of the contest in 2005, “it is prepared three months in advance and all the bar ladies in Spain are invited to make a cocktail via three-minute video recipes, with a description of the drink, the procedure and its meaning, which will then be judged by a ‘table jury’.”

The second phase of the contest, which will take place in 2022, “will see the national title holders fly to Bologna for a live bartending challenge where the winner will be named world queen of this sector.”