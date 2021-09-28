Sabina Nessa murder suspect who used to work for Domino’s will appear in court today.

Sabina Nessa murder suspect, a 36-year-old delivery driver who used to work for pizza chain Domino’s, will appear in court today, Tuesday, 28 September.

Ms Nessa was murdered as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, to meet friends. The walk should have only taken her five minutes.

Mr Selamaj, an Albanian national, was arrested in a police raid in East Sussex on Sunday at 3am.

Tributes have been pouring in for Ms Nessa and a vigil was held on Friday with over 500 people in attendance. A book of condolences has also been opened in the One Space community centre, not far from where Ms Nessa’s body was found.

The young teacher’s sister Jebina Yasmin Islam said she had “lost an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early”.

Adding that her family’s world had been: “shattered”.

“We are simply lost for words.”

Hundreds of tributes have been posted on social media, including a message from Kate Middleton who Tweeted that she was “saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets”

