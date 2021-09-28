MALLORCA’S fifth ITV technical inspection station will be built in Calvia at a contracted cost of €1,908,880.04 and should be completed by the end of 2022.

The future vehicle technical inspection station at the Son Bugadelles Industrial Estate will be a highly modernised facility when compared to the existing four stations.

It will have four inspection lines (two for light vehicles and two for both heavy and light vehicles), as well as an inspection booth for two-wheeled vehicles and will use solar power to manage the lighting.

Work will be undertaken to provide wide canopy on one of the sides of the building in order to protect users from sun and thus create a much friendlier and more comfortable space for them.

“This new station will be the definitive improvement for the island’s ITV service.

“In the first two years of the legislature we have managed, not only to drastically reduce the waiting lists of the five months we were at the beginning to the few days we have now for all seasons, but we have also lowered the rates up to two times and we have thus become the territory with the cheapest prices to pass ITV in the whole of Spain.

“The total reduction in cost has been almost 50 per cent” explained the Consell de Mallorca Minister of Mobility and Infrastructure, Ivan Sevillano when commenting on this news.

