Malaga’s 30th Half Marathon will be held on Sunday, 7 November

Malaga’s Half Marathon will be staged again this year, on Sunday, 7 November, after being postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. To reduce gatherings, and comply with coronavirus measures, this year’s race will feature a staggered start.

The Martin Carpena stadium will act as the start and finish line, and the race will follow the old route used in 2018. March 23, 2019, was the last time this race was held, when 7,500 runners participated in a race eventually won by Cristobal Ortigosa, in a time of 1h.05:24, with Janine Lima being the first female to cross the finish line, in 1h.21:50.

Manolo Sarria, the head of Malaga Sport, and organiser of Malaga’s 30th Half Marathon, explained that the staggered start will feature five different starting boxes, with each competitor carrying a chip that will activate as they cross the starting line. In this way, it is possible to read an accurate time for each runner, and there is no conflict with the health measures, as they can be kept a safe distance of 1.5 metres apart at the start.

All athletes will be under strict instructions to wear a facemask in the starting boxes, and once over the finish line, with Manolo Sarria planning on getting another 7,500 runners to take part again this year. He is also hoping that the Malaga Half Marathon can become a regular event in November from now on, as opposed to springtime, which can serve as a warm-up for the Zurich Malaga Marathon which takes place in December, as reported by surinenglish.com.

