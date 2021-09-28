Liverpool and 1966 World Cup hero Roger Hunt dies

Sir Roger Hunt, a goal scorer in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany and fabled Liverpool player, has died aged 83.



Hunt won two Division titles with Liverpool, had 34 caps and he played in every match at the 1966 finals scoring three goals. He played for Liverpool 1958-69.

Few players were as important to Liverpool as Hunt, said the team’s current manager Jürgen Klopp.

“It’s really sad news and our thoughts and our love go to his family. Unfortunately, it feels too frequent in this moment we are saying farewell to these giants of our club,” said Klopp.

“Roger Hunt comes second to no one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC, that much is clear. To be the goalscoring catalyst of the Shankly team to actually achieve promotion and then go on to win those precious league titles and the FA Cup puts him in a bracket of LFC legends who are responsible for making us the club we are today. Not only that, he was also a World Cup winner in 1966, too.

“I am told the Kop christened him ‘Sir Roger’ for all his achievements. A goalscorer who never stopped working to help his teammates; I believe he would have fit in well within our current team. So, it is Sir Roger we will remember, honour and pay tribute to over the coming days. You’ll Never Walk Alone,” Kloop added according to The Guardian.

