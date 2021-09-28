Jet2 hiring for winter roles in the Canary Islands

Jet2 has a number of roles which have become available in the Canary Islands for the winter.

“This summer has been challenging as we have had to adapt our requirements to changing travel restrictions and guidance, so we would like to thank you for your patience,” Jet2 told prospective applicants.

“As we are now nearing the end of our peak summer period and the easing of restrictions to our key destinations in the most recent UK government travel update not being in place until October, we will not be recruiting any further roles in Spain for this summer.

“However, we do have a number of roles which have become available in the Canary Islands for the winter,” Jet2 added.

These roles can be applied for here: www.jet2careers.com

“Please be aware these roles are only available on local Spanish contracts and you need to already be based in the destination with the required right to work documents for Spain in place to be considered.

“We will begin planning our Summer 2022 programme in the upcoming months and if you are still interested in joining our Red Team in Spain please don’t hesitate to apply when the roles are advertised,” the company added.

