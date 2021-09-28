Home News Granada police arrest five after shooting incident on an industrial estate

Granada police arrest five after shooting incident on an industrial estate

Chris King
Granada police arrest five after shooting incident on an industrial estate. image: guardia civil

GRANADA Guardia Civil have arrested five people after a shooting incident on an industrial estate in the capital

As confirmed by Inmaculada Lopez Calahorro, the subdelegate of the Government in Granada, Guardia Civil officers in the Granada municipality of Lachar arrested five individuals on Sunday, September 26.

Those arrested included two who had been hospitalised with gunshot wounds, after a shooting incident on an industrial estate in Lachar, which resulted in a warehouse being sealed after a stash of marijuana was found inside, with Ms Calahorro stating that an investigation was ongoing.

In a statement from the Guardia Civil to Europa Press, it explained that the force was now in charge of this investigation into the shooting incident that occurred last Sunday afternoon.

They pointed out that two men who had been injured with gunshot wounds were subsequently transferred to the Neurotraumatology and Rehabilitation department of the Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital in Granada city, and that they are in police custody.

Once the wounded men had been assisted, the Guardia Civil officers investigating the events proceeded to conduct a visual inspection of the crime scene, taking fingerprints and carrying out a search for evidence that could be used to piece together how this incident had originally unfolded.


Sources close to the case have indicated that the two injured, one of them aged 31, are not residents of Lachar, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
