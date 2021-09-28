FABIAN PICARDO Gibraltar’s Chief Minister attended the Labour Party Conference in Brighton to host a reception prior to travelling to London for a number of meetings in the Capital.

He reported that he met with a number of MPs and members of the Shadow Cabinet including Catherine West, shadow minister for Europe and the Americas with responsibility for Gibraltar, who emphasised that Gibraltar has Labour’s support.

He is due back on the Rock this Thursday, September 30 but then returns to the UK to host another Gibraltar reception, this time at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester the following Sunday.

Commenting on his trips, Mr Picardo said “I will be travelling to the United Kingdom for the first time since last August.

“It has been thirteen months since I last visited the UK. Before the pandemic I would be travelling to the UK several times a month and sometimes even more than once a week. Although things are not yet back to normal, a glimmer of return to normality is starting to appear.

“I am looking forward to attending the party conferences this year and making Gibraltar’s case with the rank and file of the Labour and Conservative parties as we have traditionally done.”

As Gibraltar continues to be intimately involved in discussions concerning its situation with the border, further meetings which are of a more general nature are due to take place with representatives from the UK and Spain, in the next round of meetings of the Committees that were established at the time of withdrawal from the European Union.

The Committee for Police and Customs Cooperation and that on the Environment will meet in San Roque on Wednesday September 29 whilst the Committee on Citizens’ Rights will meet in Gibraltar on Thursday September 30.

