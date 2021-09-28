FEWER restrictions in the Balearics as infection rates continue to fall and night life in particular will benefit, subject to review by October 27 or earlier if necessary.

This was announced by Government spokesman and Tourism Minister Tourism Minister Iago Negueruela on Monday September 27.

The Balearic Government has requested authorisation from the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands to require the Covid Certificate (Green Pass) to be produced when entering premises considered nightclubs.

If agreed, the maximum capacity allowed will be 75 per cent with customers able to sit at a table to drink and must wear a mask to access the dance floor with closing time 5am.

Bars must still ensure social distancing and the wearing of masks when clients are not drinking but they may remain open until 4am whilst restaurants may increase capacity indoors to 75 per cent and there will no longer be any restriction on the number of people at a table.

Closing times for restaurants will be in accordance with that granted by their local council when issuing their original licence to trade.

Concerts may be held outside in paces set up for this purpose up to a maximum of 1,000 people standing.

In addition, the restrictions in force covering weddings, baptisms, communions and vigils, are removed and all specific restrictions on beaches and parks are also removed.

Similarly, there are now fewer restrictions for sports, gyms and cultural events but in most cases, masks are still required to be worn.

This latest decision has been made thanks to steadily improving health situation and the need to combine the strategy of containing the transmission of coronavirus with the opening of the economic and social sectors to bring the islands closer to normality.

Things may change if there appears to be a sudden upswing of infection.

