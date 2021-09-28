Expert warns that rain could “knock down” buildings on La Palma

Expert warns that rain in October could “knock down” buildings on La Palma.

A volcanologist has issued warnings regarding the danger of rain in the future. According to the expert when rain mixes with the volcanic ash which has accumulated it could “knock down” buildings.

David Calvo is the spokesman for the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcal). On Tuesday he explained that rain is expected on La Palma in October. The authorities need to plan now for how to deal with ash that was already fallen.

Calvo explained that due to the volume of ash that has fallen cars will be unable to pass in some areas and will run aground. He highlighted that when rain falls the ash will become tremendously heavy. The expert said this could even “topple” buildings.

The volcanologist has said it is necessary to clean evacuated areas thoroughly. This includes entrances to houses as ash is covering everything.

Since the volcano erupted, ash has covered more than 1,300 hectares, according to the European Copernicus Earth observation satellite system.

Ash is dangerous to health too and can damage the respiratory tract. Many airlines have cancelled flights both to and from La Palma due to the amount of ash from the volcano.

As reported by 20 minutes, “to facilitate the work of the emergency services working on the eruption, the Cabildo of La Palma has reinforced the clearing of ash from roads and evacuation routes, a task in which the island’s town councils are collaborating, as well as the councils of Gran Canaria and Tenerife, which have sent snowploughs.”

