€300,000 food funding for Marbella families

MARBELLA Council has announced it is increasing funding for its food programme for needy families to €300,000.

The funding, which be used to offer families in Marbella up to €150 a month to buy food, has been increased by €120,000 from the council´s previous €180,000 budget.

Mayor of Marbella Angeles Muñoz signed a new agreement with DYA (Detente y Ayuda) for the increased funding, which will now allow families to buy food throughout the month instead of making a single monthly purchase.

Mayor Muñoz said: “Last year we launched this pioneering project when the pandemic began and we have now decided to give food cards of increased amount, which in this 2021 we have set at between €100 and €150 per month depending on how many members there are in the family, so that they can go shopping at the supermarket.”

She added that around 1,000 people in Marbella use the funding to buy food.

She said: “The council team has fulfilled our commitment that there is not a single family that is not supported with this food card.”

Francisca Muñoz, manager of DYA Malaga, thanked the council for the funding increase whic will allow the organisation to assist the families who need it until the end of the year.

She said: “At the beginning of 2021 we thought we would have €180,000 but in July we noticed an increase in demand, instead of the decrease we expected.”

She added that the organisation had, “chosen to offer a physical card.”

