€231,934 to tackle Malaga crime

MALAGA City Council has announced it is spending €231,934 to install 29 surveillance cameras in 17 locations to reduce crime.

The council will be putting the cameras in the Guadalhorce and Santa Barbara business parks in Malaga to improve security and tackle crime.

The cameras will be connected to the Municipal Emergency Centre and monitored by police.

Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, accompanied by councillors Raul Lopez, Avelino Barrionuevo and Carlos Conde, and the president of the Association of Industrial and Commercial Parks of Malaga (Apoma), Antonio Lopez, visited the Municipal Emergency Centre to check the operation of the cameras.

The council is will also continue to work to introduce a second phase of their video surveillance plans that includes extending cameras to all Malaga´s business parks.

The council also currently has a total of 21 video surveillance cameras distributed throughout the centre of Malaga. Another 20 video surveillance points are currently being installed in the centre, around Calle Carreteria.

Malaga council is also expected to announce it is taking further measures to reduce crime in the city.

