Council supports Nerja as venue for Absolute Spanish Athletics Championship 2022

Nerja Council will present its candidacy before the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation to host the Absolute Spanish Athletics Championship 2020.

Nerja Council, through the Andalucian Athletics Federation, will present its candidacy before the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation to host the Absolute Spanish Athletics Championship 2020.

The president of Malaga Provincial Council has endorsed that Nerja host this competition that is considered the most relevant in Spain.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The commitment of this institution to sport is clear, and for the province to host a championship of these characteristics would be an excellent achievement. What better place than Nerja.”

Nerja mayor, José Alberto Armijo, highlighted the importance of sports and tourism in the town and that it is, once again, the epicentre of national athletics because of its sports facilities and having some of the best athletes in the country.

“In recent years, Nerja has become a benchmark in athletics, successfully hosting important competitions such as the Spanish Under-23 and Under-14 Championships, as well as the two editions of the Nerja Challenge Meeting. We are convinced that finally, we will host the celebration of this great athletics festival”, the councillor stressed.

On behalf of the Club Nerja de Atletismo, Enrique López Cuenca thanked the mayor for the initiative of offering Nerja as the venue for this important championship and the president of the Provincial Council for his support.