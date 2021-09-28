Cadiz council causes controversy over Cointer cleaning contract

CADIZ Council has caused controversy after rejecting the bid of cleaning company Cointer for the city´s street cleaning services following to two court cases.

The council had initially declared company Cointer the winner of the tender to provide street cleaning services in Cadiz, however after an appeal by one of the companies which lost the bidding war, the council has now announced it will not use Cointer.

In its place Acciona has been appointed as the new successful bidder after the Public Procurement Court suspended the procedure to award the contract and urged the council to go back to the process.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The court said that the council should urge Cointer to explain some of the points in its bid that did that were object of appeal on the part of Acciona.

After hearing the technical report advocating rejecting Cointer’s offer, the council has decided to award the contract to the next company, Acciona, whose price is almost the same as Cointer’s.

The council will now confirm the decision to award the service to Acciona at a council meeting, and to proceed, if all the procedures are fulfilled, to signing the contract.

Thank you for reading, and don´t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news.