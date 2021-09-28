Business creation in Malaga reaches a record high

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Business creation in Malaga reaches a record high
Business creation in Malaga reaches a record high. image: Wikipedia

Business creation in Malaga has reached a record high this month.

Business creation in Malaga is at a record pace with more than 500 businesses a month registering in the capital.

Malaga has once again overtaken Sevilla in business dynamism. The rebound in activity generated the registration of more than 4,000 companies up to August, with the real estate, hospitality and construction businesses leading the way to what is hoped to be the green shoots of post-pandemic recovery.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The creation of new companies has continued to set a record pace this year in the province of Malaga. ‘These new figures set a historic high,’ said the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), who announced the data on Monday, September 27.

The statistical agency also said that it should be taken into account that in April of last year the number of companies incorporated, that increased capital or that were dissolved “was exceptionally low” due to the declaration of the first state of alarm and due to the suspension of non-essential activity for two weeks.

The average is the creation of more than 500 new companies every month and represents, so far, a growth of almost 48% compared to the same period during the disastrous financial year of 2020, when the pandemic paralysed economic activity in the province.


Figures from the IECA, a body independent of the Ministry of Economic Transformation, have also confirmed a strong rebound in the business constitution during 2021.

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


 

Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here