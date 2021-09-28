Brothers jailed for illegal firearms plot

Two brothers have been sentenced to a total of 43 years in prison for smuggling illegal firearms into the UK.



Daniel Burdett, 30, and Richard Burdett, 35, both from Liverpool, were convicted of arranging the importation of 16 pistols and automatic weapons, along with live ammunition and sound moderators.

In early 2018 Border Force found the stash of weapons and accessories hidden inside an HGV lorry, spread across two trips to Dover and Killingholme Docks.

A National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation identified that the organised crime network responsible was using corrupt truck drivers to smuggle firearms and ammunition from the Netherlands into the UK.

NCA Branch Commander Richard Harrison said: “Had this significant quantity of lethal weapons reached the criminal marketplace, there is no doubt they would have been used to inflict violence and fear in our communities and put the British public in serious danger.

“The successful prosecution of the Burdett brothers demonstrates the commitment of the NCA and its partners in disrupting the supply chains of illegal firearms and identifying the organised criminals behind them.

“I would like to thank Border Force, the Dutch Police, Royal Dutch Military Police and Merseyside Police for their excellent cooperation over the course of the investigation, which enabled us to bring them to justice,” he added.

