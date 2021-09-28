British Medical Association warns about lack of fuel for healthcare workers

The British Medical Association (BMA) warns that a lack of fuel for healthcare workers could put patients in danger.

Healthcare workers cannot afford to be wondering if they have enough fuel in their cars to do their jobs, Dr David Wrigley, deputy chair of the BMA council, has said.

Speaking to Times Radio he said the government needs to put a plan for healthcare workers and fuel in place.

“I know many of my health and social care working colleagues will be getting into the car this morning, nervously looking at the fuel dial and wondering if they’ve got enough fuel to do their day-to-day work,” he said.

“We can’t be waiting two or three hours in a queue for fuel when we have patients to see, so we’re calling on the Government to act today, to put a plan in place and let us know what’s happening.

“One example would be that a particular fuel station is designated for critical workers so we are allowed to get about our day-to-day jobs by getting the fuel that we need.

“It’s a critical situation where we’re unsure we’ll have the fuel to do NHS and social care work, so a plan does need to be in place,” he added.

