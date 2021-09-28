British army ready to ease supply chain and fuel crisis

The British army is ready to ease the supply chain and fuel crisis, the government has confirmed.

British army troops are poised to start driving fuel trucks if the UK’s supply chain crisis deepens.

The move was announced by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on September 28.

“While the fuel industry expects demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, it’s right that we take this sensible, precautionary step,” he said.

“The UK continues to have strong supplies of fuel. However, we are aware of supply chain issues at fuel station forecourts and are taking steps to ease these as a matter of priority.

“If required, the deployment of military personnel will provide the supply chain with additional capacity as a temporary measure to help ease pressures caused by spikes in localised demand for fuel.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace added: “The men and women of our Armed Forces stand ready to alleviate the transport pressures where they are felt most. That is why I have authorised their increased preparedness so they are ready to respond if needed.”

Last week the Government announced a further package of measures to help ease supply chain pressures. These include an immediate increase in HGV testing, short term visas for HGV drivers and new skills bootcamps to train up to 3,000 more people to become HGV drivers.

