Breaking News: Miracle house of La Palma destroyed by lava

La Palma island’s miracle house, which had survived nine days amid a sea of lava, has finally been destroyed.

The miracle house, which was featured worldwide, became a symbol of hope and resilience for the stricken island.

The singe family home, dubbed the ‘miracle house’, was owned by Dutch retirees, Inge and Rainer Cocq. They were hoping to leave the house to their three children, according to El Mundo.

Neither Inge or Rainer have visited La Palma since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic but are said to have been watching their miracle house on La Palma as it was engulfed by lava closely.

The scale of devastation caused by lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano is continuing to grow on La Palma.

To date, 258 hectares, some of it prime farmland, have been destroyed. Some 589 buildings are ruined and 22.2km of road have been covered with lava.

Thousands of farming jobs on the island have been lost and it could take years to return the land destroyed to its former use, if at all.

Experts predict the eruption on La Palma could last for between 24 to 84 days.

At least 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes on La Palma and the priority now is to re-house them, the Government of the Canary Islands said.

