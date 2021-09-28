Area destroyed by lava continues to grow on La Palma

Lava from Cumbre Vieja has destroyed 258 hectares, almost 600 buildings and 22km of roads on La Palma.



The scale of devastation caused by lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, with eruption now entering its ninth day, is continuing to grow on La Palma.

To date, 258 hectares, some of it prime farmland, has been destroyed. Some 589 buildings are ruined and 22.2km of road have been covered with lava.

Thousands of farming jobs on the island have been lost and it could take years to return the land destroyed to its former use, if at all.

Lava flow, more fluid than the previous ones, is rapidly advancing towards the municipality of Tazacorte and it may arrive today.

The volcano has already emitted 46.3 million cubic metres of lava, which is more than the Teneguía eruption in 1971.

Experts predict the eruption on La Palma could last for between 24 to 84 days.

At least 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes and the priority now is to re-house them, the Government of the Canary Islands has said.

