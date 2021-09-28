Andalucian baroque paintings arrive at the Prado via Ireland

Two important Andalucian baroque paintings are on loan to the Prado from the National Gallery in Ireland. The exhibition will run until January 23, 2022.

The exhibition will feature The Parable of the Prodigal Son and the Story of Joseph by Murillo and Antonio del Castillo, both of which have survived complete and the series on the Life of Saint Ambrose by Juan de Valdés Leal.

The exhibition also showcases other paintings which originally belonged to series of this type that were split up and dispersed over time. “Through these works visitors to the exhibition will be able to appreciate both the importance of serial creations in Andalucian painting of the period and the role played in the development of the latter by private collectors and patrons,” the Prado said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In total the exhibition features 33 works from the Museo Nacional del Prado, the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin and institutions such as the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando, the Museo de Bellas Artes de Asturias, the Museo de Bellas Artes de Sevilla and the Biblioteca Nacional de España.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.