Andalucia removes all Covid restrictions

Andalucia issues a return to normality for low incidence rate areas.

Andalucía will be in phase 0 alert for Covid from this Friday, September 30. The President of the Junta de Andalucía has announced a return to normality of those areas of Andalucia in which the incidence rate for Covid is minimal or even have a cumulative incidence of 0 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Moreno appeared tonight after meeting with the Committee of Experts of Andalucia, the health body that is responsible for deciding the measures in each Andalucian municipality based on different parameters.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In municipalities of Andalucia where the Covid alert level 0 is declared, the only measures still remaining in force to stop the pandemic are the use of masks indoors and a safety distance of 1.5 meters between people- these are now only recommendations.

The Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, said that that the majority of Andalucia will be at level 0 since the accumulated incidence is low, today, Tuesday, September 28, it now stands at 57 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The numbers in terms of infections also continue to decline, the community registered 311 new positives and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours. These data reflect the progress and “normality” that the region seems to be reaching little by little.

Although the end of the measures has been decreed, it will still be necessary to respect certain hygienic and sanitary recommendations. Thus, the Board recommends frequent hand washing, personal distance and the use of indoor masks as ways to avoid contagion.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.