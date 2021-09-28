720 new affordable Sevilla homes

SEVILLA Council has announced it has signed off on 720 new rental homes in the north of the city.

The council has come to an agreement with company Emvisesa for the new affordable homes, which will be offered at below market rates in Sevilla.

The new development will also offer sports facilities and green spaces, with 15,000 square metres used for the 720 flats distributed over six blocks.

The council has also announced that 45,006 square metres will be used for green spaces, 12,000 square metres for educational equipment, and 4,320 square metres for sports equipment.

Mayor of Sevilla Juan Espadas said: “This is a great public-private partnership agreement that will allow the unblocking of an urban development in a space that has been disused for 20 years. It is a project that is part of the city’s growth strategy in the north with initiatives such as the new park that will be located on the land of the current settlement of El Vacie, the recovery of the San Jeronimo water treatment plant, the entrepreneurship complex formed by CREA and the Renfe infrastructures, and the new economic activities scheduled in the Higueron area.”

The agreement for the new homes was approved by Emvisesa, the City Council, Beca Inmobiliaria S.A., and Canvives S.L., Sareb.

