50,000 kilos of food donated for the Sierra Bermeja cattle

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
50,000 kilos of food donated for the Sierra Bermeja cattle
Credit: Infoca

50,000 kilos of food donated for the Sierra Bermeja cattle in Malaga.

In a show of solidarity, the Town Council of El Ejido and the Frutilados del Poniente company have donated 50,000 kilos of food. The feed will go to livestock farms of Sierra Bermeja, in Malaga.

The food has been donated to the livestock sector which has been severely hit by fire recently. Nearly 10,000 hectares of land have been destroyed by the fire. Carlos Martinez, an Almeria firefighter from Infoca sadly lost his life in the blaze.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The councillor for Agriculture and Environment of El Ejido Town Council, Francisco Pérez, commented that: “thousands of animals have been left without a source of food due to the devastating consequences of the flames in their natural habitat.”

He explained how the initiative will: “provide them with this food supply to ensure that they can eat through the silage produced in Frutilados, which is of excellent quality and is very rich in nutrients”.

The food was transported from Frutilados facilities in El Ejido with the help of the Algatocin Town Council.


When the food donation arrived it was received by the regional delegate for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Junta de Andalucia in Malaga, Fernando Fernández Tapia-Ruano and José Manuel López, the Mayor of Algatocin.

The mayor thanked the El Ejido Town Council and Frutilados del Poniente for the show of solidarity.

Pérez commented that: “it is a donation from the people of El Ejido as it is the right time to help these farmers who are having such a hard time”.


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here