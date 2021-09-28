50,000 kilos of food donated for the Sierra Bermeja cattle in Malaga.

In a show of solidarity, the Town Council of El Ejido and the Frutilados del Poniente company have donated 50,000 kilos of food. The feed will go to livestock farms of Sierra Bermeja, in Malaga.

The food has been donated to the livestock sector which has been severely hit by fire recently. Nearly 10,000 hectares of land have been destroyed by the fire. Carlos Martinez, an Almeria firefighter from Infoca sadly lost his life in the blaze.

The councillor for Agriculture and Environment of El Ejido Town Council, Francisco Pérez, commented that: “thousands of animals have been left without a source of food due to the devastating consequences of the flames in their natural habitat.”

He explained how the initiative will: “provide them with this food supply to ensure that they can eat through the silage produced in Frutilados, which is of excellent quality and is very rich in nutrients”.

The food was transported from Frutilados facilities in El Ejido with the help of the Algatocin Town Council.

When the food donation arrived it was received by the regional delegate for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Junta de Andalucia in Malaga, Fernando Fernández Tapia-Ruano and José Manuel López, the Mayor of Algatocin.

The mayor thanked the El Ejido Town Council and Frutilados del Poniente for the show of solidarity.

Pérez commented that: “it is a donation from the people of El Ejido as it is the right time to help these farmers who are having such a hard time”.

