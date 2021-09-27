Mackenzie Crook will reunite with fellow Detectorists’ star Toby Jones as Worzel Gummidge returns to BBC One.



Mackenzie has created three new one-hour films: Guy Forks, Twitchers, and Calliope Jane – inspired by the classic books by Barbara Euphan Todd, in which he will once again direct and star.

“I’m thrilled to bring three new episodes of Worzel Gummidge to audiences this year and to announce the quite brilliant cast. We had a happy summer making these films and I hope some of that comes across on screen,” he said.

Like Alec Guinness in Kind Hearts and Coronets, Toby Jones plays all six roles of The Village Committee in the Guy Forks episode: the Baker, Butcher, Mayor, Postmaster, Publican and Alderman, alongside Paul Kaye (After Life) who plays Guy Forks. Comedian and reigning Strictly champion Bill Bailey (Black Books) co-stars as Mr Peregrine in Calliope Jane, together with Nneka Okoye as Calliope Jane.

Rejoining Mackenzie as Worzel Gummidge for these new adventures are Steve Pemberton as Mr Braithwaite, Rosie Cavaliero as Mrs Braithwaite, Vicki Pepperdine as Aunt Sally, India Brown as Susan and Thierry Wickens as John.

Kristian Smith, executive producer, added: “It’s always the greatest joy and privilege to be in Scatterbrook and the Ten Acre Field. Our exceptional cast and crew make the entire experience such a pleasure. Mackenzie Crook leads with humanity and that translates in these beautiful films. Our three original stories will charm and amuse audiences of all ages.”

