Wales partly agrees to relax covid travel rules

Wales partly agrees to relax international covid travel rules.

Wales are set to partially follow England’s plans for changes in international travel rules. The government has only agreed to a partial alignment though.

From October 4, green and amber travel destinations will be merged together. Pre-departure coronavirus tests will no longer needed. Ministers in Wales though are still unsure whether they want to scrap PCR tests for travellers when they return.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan hopes that the UK will carry on with PCR tests. She considers these to be “vital” in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The new measures brought in by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will see amber and green list countries merge under England’s travel restrictions from October 4. Travellers who are fully vaccinated will not need pre-departure tests. They will also not need to be tested on day 8 after they return.

The UK government also plans that people returning from half term breaks will have it easier. As from late October lateral flow tests will be able to be used two days after people return from holiday.

At first Scotland had worries over the new plans, but Scotland has now decided to get on board with the UK government’s new plans.

The Welsh government though have expressed their concerns. They believe that new coronavirus variants will be harder to track.

Ms Morgan commented: “The decision to move away from PCR tests from returning travellers on day two is concerning.

“This test, combined with genetic sequencing of all positive tests, is a vital part of our surveillance for coronavirus and protects our borders from the virus.”

She added that the Welsh government will “thoroughly examine the evidence for a Wales-only testing regime”.

