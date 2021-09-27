Turkey shortage: Up to 5,500 poultry workers to deliver Christmas dinners

Britain’s looming Turkey shortage averted with plans to welcome 5,500 poultry workers to help deliver Christmas dinners.

The number of temporary poultry workers permitted to travel to and work in the UK will increase just in time for Christmas, the government pledged on September 26.

Up to 5,500 poultry workers will be able to work in the UK ahead of Christmas 2021. This will be delivered through the Temporary Workers route.

The Department for Transport also announced that up to 5,000 drivers will be able to come to the UK to transport food and fuel in the run-up to Christmas. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will decide later today if the army will be deployed to help out. It is also believed that he canvased Brazil at the UN General assembly last week to ensure a supply of turkeys for Christmas.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “It is a top priority to ensure that there are enough workers across the country’s supply chains to make sure they remain strong and resilient.

“We have listened to concerns from the sector and we are acting to alleviate what is a very tight labour market,” he added.

Recruitment for additional short-term HGV drivers and poultry workers will begin in October and this route will be valid until 24 December 2021. UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), working with the Department for Transport and Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, will process applications, once made, in a timely manner.

