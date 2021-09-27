Tragedy as mum accidentally kills her young daughter in Spain’s Girona.

One family has been hit by tragedy after a five-year-old girl was accidentally killed by her mum. The shocking events happened on Sunday, September 26.

The full details surrounding the event are not yet known. The girl’s mum had been parking her vehicle when the tragic accident happened. The incident happened at about 7pm on Sunday in the Montilivi neighbourhood of Girona.

The mum had been parking her vehicle in Riera Pelegret street, when somehow her young daughter was run over. An investigation has been started into the shocking death.

The emergency services were alerted to the accident and they sped to the scene of accident.

The accident was also attended by the Mossos d’Esquadra, the fire brigade and the municipal police. Sadly though medics were unable to do anything to save the young girls life.

The municipal police have collated a report and opened proceedings into the event. This has now been given to the court.

