THRILLER of a night as Michael Jackson Show visits Estepona and then transforms into a Disney tribute the following evening.

Michael’s Legacy is probably the very best show about the king of pop, Michael Jackson which will be presented at the King Felipe VI Auditorium in Estepona on Friday October 23.

With a total cast of 20 which includes nine dancers on stage and a singer who replicates Jackson’s voice exceptionally, this is an ideal evening for those who grew up with the former singer from the Jackson Five.

So popular is this Spanish conceived show that more than 200,000 people have seen the performances presented by the Jackson Dance Company.

Even with your eyes open, you will be convinced that this great entertainer has come back to life to perform all of his best songs and dances which are reproduced at the highest quality.

An evening with Michael’s Legacy sees a selection of performances from his various hit albums and tours which will of course include the iconic moonwalk.

Tickets cost €25 plus €2 booking fee and may be booked on the Auditorium website.

The following night, Saturday October 24, the same cast appear in a completely different show, The World of Fantasia which sees a tribute to the musical favourites of the Disney Company featuring scenes from such diverse productions as Mary Poppins, Frozen, Lion King and many more.

Tickets for this show cost €15 plus booking fee and there are discounts for families and students which can be found at the https://tafestepona.entradas.plus/ website.

Thank you for reading ‘Thriller of a night as Michael Jackson show visits Estepona’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.