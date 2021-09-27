Take a virtual tour

Linda Hall
MIRADOR VIRTUAL: Explore Santa Pola from afar Photo credit: Santa Pola town hall

SANTA POLA town hall’s website now includes a virtual lookout point with high resolution, panoramic images of the municipality.

Visitors to the Mirador Virtual on www.turismosantapola.es can access any location between the Playa del Tamarit and the Lighthouse lookout point for a bird’s eye view.  Users can also zoom in to the majority of Santa Pola’s streets, landmarks and beaches.

The Mirador Virtual includes 25 links to Santa Pola town hall’s website with images, texts and videos in Spanish, English, Valenciano and French.

