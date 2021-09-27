Spain to host UNWTO World Conference on Wine Tourism in 2023

Spain is set to host the seventh World Conference of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on Wine Tourism in 2023.



The prestigious event will be held in one of Spain’s best known wine-producing regions, La Rioja.

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, said: “The celebration of this international event in La Rioja is a great recognition for a region that has placed wine at the center of its tourism model.”

“The towns of La Rioja keep their traditions alive through their popular festivals such as the wine battle in Haro or the grape harvest festival in Logroño. Wine tourism is thriving in La Rioja and in Spain as a high quality tourist product and it attracts an increasing number of tourists and has the strong support of the Secretary of State for Tourism and Tursespana,” she added.

In 2019, almost three million people visited the wineries and museums of the Wine Routes of Spain spending close to €80 million.

Spanish wines are sold in 189 countries around the world. In 2019, Spain was the top world exporter in volume and the third largest exporter in the world in value, with wines worth nearly €2,700 million sold abroad.

