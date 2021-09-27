Spain and others demand the EU does better on migration

Spain and other Mediterranean countries demand the EU address migration instead of leaving them to shoulder the responsibility just because they have exposed southern borders.



The Ministers of the Interior and Migration of Spain, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Malta have called on the EU to ensure the bloc’s common migration policy revolves around the equitable distribution of responsibility among member states, prioritises prevention and has adequate financial instruments.

The group, known as the MED5, met in Malaga on September 25. Their aim is to reinforce the common position of the five Mediterranean countries in negotiations on the future European Pact on Migration and Asylum.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Any EU policy that seeks “effective management of asylum and migration” must take into account the experience of “the Member States of the most exposed external border of the European Union,” the Ministers agreed.

“Our voice and our vision of the migratory challenge must not only be taken into account, but it must be central to European politics,” said Spain’s Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

“Migration is not a temporary challenge, but a structural one, and it needs medium and long-term solutions and permanent and durable methods. The EU needs a more balanced, fair, realistic and European migration and asylum policy,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.