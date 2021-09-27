Sitwake returns to Spain

WATER-SKIING: Anything is possible at this year’s Wake-camp Photo credit: Olivier Forgerit

THE SitwakeCrew, B-Life and Cuevas del Almanzora Lunar Cable Park host the second Wake-camp between October 4 and 8.

During this time Cuevas will establish itself as the Sitwake capital of Spain, welcoming participants from Spain, Poland, France, Belgium, Germany and Finland who are eager to enjoy the Lunar Cable Park facilities for water-skiing and other water sports.

The SitwakeCrew was created by Olivier Forgerit and Jari Nieminen to promote and develop Sitwake among people who are physically disabled due to an accident or illness.

Olivier and Jari want to share the wonderful experience of sport with people who live, or have lived, through the same ordeal.

B-Life was founded by four friends linked to sport and nature who did not agree with the way adaptive sports were being treated. Instead, they decided to do it their own way, without distinctions or limits of any kind.

This second Sitwake event is not to be missed but there are only a few places left and further information and registration are available on the https://asociacionblife.org/2021/07/19/october-shred-wake-camp/ website.


To learn more about both associations visit the @SitwakeCrew Facebook page and the www.asociacionblife.org website.

