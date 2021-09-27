Should I Hire a Registered Agent Service as a Startup Owner?

Recent studies show that there are over 30.2 million startups registered and actively operating in the United States. To ensure future success, it is strongly advised for startups to hire a registered agent. When a corporate entity, such as a startup or limited liability company, is a party in a legal action such as a lawsuit or summons, a registered agent is designated to receive service of process, according to SBA.

To start a new business, you must have a registered agent and a registered address in the state where you are forming it. When a corporation files for permission to conduct business in another state, it will also require registered agent services in that state. The state may send annual reports, annual tax notices, or other notices to the registered agent’s address for the yearly renewal of the business entity’s charter.

A corporate entity’s registered agent might be an individual company member or, more commonly, a third party, such as the organization’s lawyer or a service company. Failure to properly maintain a registered agent can have a detrimental impact on a company’s good standing and ability to conduct business legally.

State regulations require corporations and limited liability companies to have a registered agent in each state where they do business. The agent’s name and office address are listed in the articles of incorporation to inform the public of where to send vital paperwork to your business.

Why a Registered Agent Service is needed

A Registered Agent is required for all newly created legal entities. Limited Liability Company, S Corporation, C Corporation, Limited Partnership, Limited Liability Partnership, and Non Profit Organizations are the many company kinds. All of these business entities must have a Registered Agent, regardless of the state in which they are registered.

You must be accessible to receive documents and correspondence during the hours you choose if you opt to be your own registered agent, which limits your flexibility and freedom. As a result, hiring a registered agent service is preferable. There are several benefits to using a registered agent service. A registered agent is responsible for advising the LLC of these criteria and notifying them of deadlines. This guarantees that the LLC follows all applicable laws.

The best registered service agents in the US

Northwest Registered Agent

Northwest is the more expensive choice, with an incorporation package costing $225 plus state fees. This may appear to be a large sum of money, but what is included makes it well worth it. Northwest provides corporate advisers who will handle all of your filling demands as well as annual report submission. For one year, they provide premium registered agent services for free. Northwest goes above and above to protect your company’s data, even setting up compliance calendars to notify owners of crucial dates. They develop an online profile for LLC owners to access vital documents and information. Northwest scans all of the documents it receives. When we looked at Northwest’s web reviews, we only found great things to say. Customers have written that when they emailed queries to Northwest, they received prompt responses and were helped right away.

IncFile

Unlike Northwest, IncFile offers three different packages: silver, gold, and platinum. Silver is the most basic plan, and it is free save for the state tax. The Silver package from Incfile covers the preparation and filing of your articles of incorporation, as well as a full year of registered agent service. You’ll also get a company tax consultation, which Northwest doesn’t provide. If you purchase the gold or platinum packages, you will have access to more features. Among the services accessible are a legal form library, as well as a business website and domain name.

Final Thought

Handling legal documents and tax forms is not for everyone, and the majority of individuals are undereducated in this field. A registered agent handles this for you, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your business that you find more fascinating. It is advisable to hire a professional to complete the task right the first time. It is always possible to handle mail in-house, which saves money for the business. At the end of the day, it’s a choice between saving time and saving money.