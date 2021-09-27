Shock as climber falls to his death in Alicante

Shock as climber falls to his death in Spain’s Alicante.

The tragedy happened after the climber fell 30 metres from Puig Campana mountain in Finestrat. The 53-year-old climber sadly died on Sunday, September 26. The man fell around 30 metres when he was climbing on a ridge. He had been climbing the west face of Puig Campana mountain.

The man had been climbing along with a companion when the tragic accident happened. The pair had been heading towards the abseil exit of the fourth section when the fall occurred.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Provincial Fire Brigade of the Alicante Provincial Council were alerted at around 1 pm to the accident. They were told that a fatal accident had happened on the Castellets ridge.

The Alicante Fire Brigade’s rescue team rushed to the scene of the incident. Once there they waited for the judicial police to arrive. Due to the nature of the accident a rescue helicopter was also required.

The Fire Brigade took to Twitter to express their condolences to the climber’s family. The Fire Brigade said: “This midday we had to mourn the death of a climber on the crest of the castellets, in Puig Campana.

“He fell from a height of about 30 metres. Our condolences to family and friends.”

Followers of the twitter page also paid tribute. One person said: “We wish the family, friends and colleagues all the best at this sad time. DEP”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.